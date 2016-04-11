Swimming-Japan's Hagino plots Rio downfall of Phelps, Lochte

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
April 11 Confident Japanese swimmer Kosuke Hagino said he was targeting a hat-trick of gold medals at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and was looking forward to a showdown with American idols Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.
Hagino bettered his own Japan record in the 200 metre individual medley at the national championships, which concluded on Sunday, one of four events the 21-year-old will take part in at the Brazil Games in August.
Hagino also wanted gold in the 200m freestyle and 400m individual medley, where he pipped Phelps to Olympics bronze in London four years ago.
"I think if you set clear goals for yourself, it's easier to identify what you need to work on," Hagino was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.
"Of course, I want to win a gold and without question. My two biggest rivals will be the two from America.
"I've looked up to those two and I now have an opportunity to challenge them for a gold medal at the Olympics. It'll be the last time to compete against them on the Olympic stage. I want to enjoy it and hopefully come out ahead." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.