Swimming-Tough lessons learned in Shanghai - Japan coach

TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's head swimming coach has
warned the country's elite swimmers they will win nothing at
next year's London Olympics unless they learn from their world
championship flop.
Norimasa Hirai told Monday's Japanese media: "If the
swimmers don't improve their performances significantly we can
forget about any gold medals in London."
A repeat of his 100 and 200 metres breaststroke double at
the 2004 and 2008 Olympics next year looked beyond even Kosuke
Kitajima's powers as he left Shanghai with just one silver.
With American Ryan Lochte and China's Sun Yang grabbing
headlines, and setting the only two world records -- Sun's the
long-standing men's 1,500 freestyle mark, Hirai put his swimmers
on red alert for next year's London Games.
"I expect more world records will be broken next year,"
Hirai said, while noting Japan's swimmers faced being left
behind unless they faced the challenge head-on.
"The world's best swimmers will all raise their level and
come to London even stronger. We have to improve our times by
quite a bit."
Japan finished the world championships with just four silver
and two bronze medals.
"Athletes like Lochte and Sung Yang can produce these
results because they because they believe in what they're doing
everyday in training, by training hard," Hirai added.
"They can just climb onto the blocks and do what they do in
practice. We've learned some hard lessons."
Hirai said backstroker Ryosuke Irie had committed a bad
error in underestimating Lochte.
"I think some didn't predict how fast their rivals could
swim," Hirai said. "Ryosuke against Lochte, for example. Irie
may have to reconsider his race plan against him."
