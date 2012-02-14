Swimming-Spain's Mengual to retire before Olympics

MADRID Feb 14 One of Spain's most successful athletes, synchronised swimmer Gemma Mengual, has called a news conference for Wednesday when she is expected to announce her retirement from the sport, missing out on the Olympic Games in London.

The 34-year-old's agent on Tuesday would only confirm the details of the event, 1130 GMT in Barcelona, saying everything would be explained then.

Local media said "federation sources" had told the news agency EFE Mengual was going to bring forward her retirement to before this summer's Games.

Mengual won almost 40 medals in European, world and Olympic competitions, taking two silver medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the duet and team events.

She helped Spain win gold in the free combination event at the 2009 world championships after which she took time out to have a baby son, called Nil.

Mengual, who is know as "la sirena" or the "the mermaid", returned to training last September when she said she was determined to compete at her fourth Olympic Games in London.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)