Norwegian swimming champ Dale Oen died of coronary artery disease - medical examiner

PHOENIX, June 12 Norwegian swimmer Alexander Dale Oen, who collapsed and died in Arizona in late April, died of coronary artery disease, an Arizona medical examiner said on Tuesday.

Dale Oen, the world 100 meters breaststroke champion, collapsed at altitude training camp in Flagstaff in northern Arizona on April 30 and was later pronounced dead. He was 26.

An autopsy report released Tuesday by the Coconino County Public Health Services District found he died of atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

"Based on the autopsy findings and the investigative history that is available to me, it is my opinion that Alexander Dale-Oen died of atherosclerotic coronary artery disease," Coconino County medical examiner Lawrence Czarnecki wrote in a report. (Reporting By Tim Gaynor; Editing by Eric Beech)