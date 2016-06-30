版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 08:22 BJT

Swimming-Phelps qualifies for Rio Games with win at US trials

OMAHA, Nebraska, June 29 Michael Phelps won the 200 metres butterfly at the U.S. Olympic trials on Wednesday to qualify for the Rio Summer Games.

Phelps, who owns the world record in the event, touched the wall in a winning time of one minute, 54.84 seconds. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)

