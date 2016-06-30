Swimming-Phelps qualifies for Rio Games with win at US trials

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
OMAHA, Nebraska, June 29 Michael Phelps won the 200 metres butterfly at the U.S. Olympic trials on Wednesday to qualify for the Rio Summer Games.
Phelps, who owns the world record in the event, touched the wall in a winning time of one minute, 54.84 seconds. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.