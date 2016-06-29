Swimming-Phelps pulls out of 100 freestyle at U.S. trials

OMAHA, Nebraska, June 29 Michael Phelps continued to trim his program at the U.S. Olympic swim trials, scratching from the preliminaries of the 100 metres freestyle on Wednesday.

The most decorated Olympian of all-time with 22 medals, Phelps will now attempt to qualify in just three events for the Rio Summer Games, the 100 and 200 metres butterfly and 200 individual medley.

Phelps, who turns 31 on Thursday, will try to give himself an early birthday present by clinching a place in his fifth Olympic team on Wednesday evening when he swims in the 200 butterfly final.

The 18-times Olympic gold medallist also pulled out of the 200 metres freestyle on Monday. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Omaha, Editing by Ed Osmond)