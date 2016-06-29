Swimming-Phelps pulls out of 100 freestyle at U.S. trials

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
OMAHA, Nebraska, June 29 Michael Phelps continued to trim his program at the U.S. Olympic swim trials, scratching from the preliminaries of the 100 metres freestyle on Wednesday.
The most decorated Olympian of all-time with 22 medals, Phelps will now attempt to qualify in just three events for the Rio Summer Games, the 100 and 200 metres butterfly and 200 individual medley.
Phelps, who turns 31 on Thursday, will try to give himself an early birthday present by clinching a place in his fifth Olympic team on Wednesday evening when he swims in the 200 butterfly final.
The 18-times Olympic gold medallist also pulled out of the 200 metres freestyle on Monday. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Omaha, Editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.