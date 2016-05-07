Swimming-Phelps becomes father of boy, three months before Rio

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
May 7 Michael Phelps became a father on Thursday when his fiancee Nicole Johnson gave birth to a boy, the Olympic swimming champion announced on Instagram.
Three months before the Rio Olympics, where he hopes to add to his record haul of 18 gold medals, Phelps posted a photo of himself cradling the baby.
"Welcome Boomer Robert Phelps into the world!!! Born 5-5-2016 at 7:21 pm !!! Healthy and happy!!! Best feeling I have ever felt in my life!!!," he wrote.
Phelps, 30, is training for the United States Olympic trials that will be held from June 26-July 3.
He retired after the 2012 London Olympics, but announced a comeback less than two years later. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Steve Keating.)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.