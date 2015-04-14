Swimming-Phelps enters five events in return from suspension

April 14 Michael Phelps is entered in five events at this week's Arena Pro Swim Series in Mesa, Arizona, which will be his first meet since serving a six-month ban following a drunk-driving conviction.

Phelps, who was suspended last year by USA Swimming after his arrest on drunk driving charges, is entered in the 100-meter butterfly on Thursday, 100m backstroke and 400m freestyle on Friday and 200m individual medley and 100m freestyle on Saturday.

The April 15-18 meet has attracted some of the top U.S. swimmers, including Phelps's chief rival Ryan Lochte, who is entered in the same five events.

It will be familiar surroundings for Phelps, an 18-time Olympic gold medallist who ended his two-year retirement in 2014 at Mesa, sparking speculation that he is considering an Olympic comeback at the 2016 Rio Games.

Following his arrest last September, the 29-year-old swimmer entered a rehabilitation program and in February announced his engagement to Nicole Johnson, a former Miss California USA. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)