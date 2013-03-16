Swimming-Lovtsova is third Russian banned for doping in two days

UPDATE 1-Brazil police arrest former head of national water sports association
MOSCOW, March 16 Natalia Lovtsova became the third Russian swimmer to be banned for doping in two days on Saturday when she was found guilty of breaching anti-doping regulations by the country's anti-doping agency (RUSADA).
Lovtsova, 24, a member of the Russian 4x100-metre freestyle relay team at last year's London Olympics, was banned for two-and-a-half years starting from Nov. 30, 2012, the agency said on its website (www.rusada.ru).
On Thursday, RUSADA banned European short-course record holder 23-year-old Ksenia Moskvina for six years after she failed a drugs test for the second time in three months.
Also on Thursday, 19-year-old Yekaterina Andreyeva, who won silver at the first Youth Olympics in 2010 and was also a member of the Russian 4x100-metre freestyle relay team in London, was banned for 18 months for a breach of anti-doping regulations. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)
* Destiny of almost $13 million in question (Adds details throughout, police quote, swimmer quote)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 6 Brazilian federal police arrested five people on Thursday for the alleged embezzlement of up to 40 million reais ($13 million) in public funds to benefit the country's water sports association.
MELBOURNE, April 6 Having come back from two years ruined by injuries, the tears flowed freely for Sally Pearson after the former Olympic 100m hurdles champion booked her ticket to the world championships.