Swimming-Lovtsova is third Russian banned for doping in two days

MOSCOW, March 16 Natalia Lovtsova became the third Russian swimmer to be banned for doping in two days on Saturday when she was found guilty of breaching anti-doping regulations by the country's anti-doping agency (RUSADA).

Lovtsova, 24, a member of the Russian 4x100-metre freestyle relay team at last year's London Olympics, was banned for two-and-a-half years starting from Nov. 30, 2012, the agency said on its website (www.rusada.ru).

On Thursday, RUSADA banned European short-course record holder 23-year-old Ksenia Moskvina for six years after she failed a drugs test for the second time in three months.

Also on Thursday, 19-year-old Yekaterina Andreyeva, who won silver at the first Youth Olympics in 2010 and was also a member of the Russian 4x100-metre freestyle relay team in London, was banned for 18 months for a breach of anti-doping regulations. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)
