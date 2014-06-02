Swimming-Russia risks suspension over doping, says minister

MOSCOW, June 2 All Russian swimmers risk being banned from competing internationally if further positive doping tests are revealed, the country's sports minister said on Monday.

"We have some sports that are at breaking point. For example, swimming. One or two more breaches and our federation could be suspended from international competition," Vitaly Mutko warned.

Four Russian swimmers have tested positive for a banned substance since the 2012 London Olympics but Vladimir Salnikov, president of the Russian Swimming Federation, played down the threat.

"According to the official regulations, the federation could be suspended for numerous violations, but for a particular period of time," he told the R-Sport news agency.

"We have taken all measures to fight against doping, we are working towards it. There is no real risk of suspension. We have intensified our anti-doping programme."

Yulia Efimova, who won a bronze medal at London and is the 50 metres and 200 metres breaststroke world champion, was banned for 16 months in May by the sports governing body FINA.

The 22-year-old tested positive in October 2013 for the steroid DHEA, which speeds up metabolism and helps with weight loss, at an out of competition test in Los Angeles.

Ekaterina Andreeva, Natalia Lovtsova and Ksenia Moskvina have also all failed doping tests in the last two years. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy)