Swimming-Team manager quits over hidden camera scandal - report

SEOUL Aug 31 The manager of South Korea's national swimming team has resigned as an investigation continues into a scandal involving the alleged installation of hidden cameras to take pictures of female athletes, the national federation has said.

"As manager that leads the team, I deeply feel responsible that such (a) shameful incident took place," Ahn Jong-taek, who joined the swimming team in 2008 as coach and has been the team manager since 2012, told Yonhap news agency.

"I hope (the) truth would be revealed clearly as soon as possible so that other swimmers and coaches would not suffer."

Yonhap said on Sunday that police planned to question a member of the Rio Olympics swimming team about the scandal some time this week.

A former national athlete was also recently questioned by police for allegedly installing a hidden camera in a female locker room in 2013. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Greg Stutchbury)