Swimming-'Thorpedo' bombs again in Tokyo

TOKYO Nov 13 Ian Thorpe flopped again in
his comeback to competitive swimming by placing 26th in heats
for the 100 metres butterfly at a World Cup meet in Tokyo on
Sunday.
The five-times Olympic gold medallist's Asian World Cup
series ended in more disappointment, although he shaved nearly a
second off his time from his efforts in Beijing earlier this
week.
Australian Thorpe clocked 53.59 seconds, way adrift of
fastest qualifier Takeshi Matsuda of Japan (51.39).
Thorpe, returning after a five-year absence, remained
confident he was on schedule in his bid to qualify for next
year's London Olympics.
"This week has been challenging," he told reporters. "I wish
I could have done it with no one watching -- but that's
unfortunately not the case."
Thorpe, who also failed to qualify for the men's 100 metre
freestyle, added: "I am very comfortable with where I'm at."
The lanky Australian also pulled out of the 100 metre
individual medley in Tokyo after his setback in the men's 100
metre freestyle, an event he once dominated.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Patrick Johnston.
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more swimming stories