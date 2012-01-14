UPDATE 1-Swimming-Time running out on Thorpe's London dreams

* Minor improvement for 'Thorpedo'
Jan 14 Five-times Olympic gold medallist
Ian Thorpe took a small step forward in his bid to qualify for
this year's London Games on Saturday but it could be too little,
too late.
The 29-year-old Australian placed fifth in the 200 metres
freestyle final at the Victorian swimming titles in Melbourne, a
day after failing to make the 100 final.
"This is hard enough without trying to bluff your way or
fake your way through it," Thorpe told local media, denying he
was playing mind games by keeping his best in reserve.
"This is the best I can swim at this stage. There is a lot I
have to improve on now."
Australian national coach Leigh Nugent floated the idea
Thorpe needed to make the 200 his priority in the run-in to
London.
"He's got more time to relax into the race and be his
natural self," said Nugent.
Thorpe clocked one minute, 50.79 seconds, a time well
outside his former world record of 1:44.06 set in 2001, which
stood for almost six years.
Jarrod Killey won the race in 1:48.28 at the Melbourne
Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Thorpe has failed to impress since his comeback to
competitive swimming last November, flopping at meets across the
Asian World Cup series after returning from a five-year absence.
"Any race he swims will be important to him," said Nugent.
"To link two races together in the one day will be particularly
significant for him.
"Being a big man it takes perhaps longer for him to get
ready for a competition."
Thorpe himself conceded he made have begun his comeback a
little late to qualify for London after failing to reach the 100
final on Friday.
"Time was always going to be the enemy," he said. "Maybe the
run for the trials, for the Olympics, was a little bit late."
Nugent said Thorpe could still prove the doubters wrong.
"It won't be until he really rests properly that we'll see
what he's really capable of," said Nugent. "That won't be until
the (Olympic) trials (in March).
"He's a fantastic athlete. He's our greatest ever and you
can never underestimate his capability."
