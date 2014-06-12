Olympic champ Van Dyken to undergo rehab for severed spine -report

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
DENVER, June 12 Olympic swimming champion Amy Van Dyken plans to undergo rehabilitation for her severed spine at a suburban Denver hospital that specializes in treating that type of injury, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
The 41-year-old Van Dyken, one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers of all time, crashed her all-terrain vehicle near her Arizona home last week and was airlifted to a hospital in Scottsdale for emergency surgery on her spine.
Her husband, former Denver Broncos punter Tom Rouen, told the Denver Post Van Dyken might need a second round of surgery there before being transferred next week to the Craig Hospital, a facility that specializes in spinal cord and brain injuries.
Earlier this week, Van Dyken said she was "doing great" after the accident and posted a photo to social media showing her battered but smiling in the hospital.
Her family said Van Dyken, who won six gold medals at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta and the 2000 Games in Sydney, suffered a completely severed spine in the crash but that she had not suffered any head trauma.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.