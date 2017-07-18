FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
Swimming-Olympic champion Weertman wins 10k gold at Budapest worlds
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年7月18日 / 中午12点07分 / 19 小时前

Swimming-Olympic champion Weertman wins 10k gold at Budapest worlds

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BUDAPEST, July 18 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Ferry Weertman added a world championship 10km gold to his Rio 2016 open-water title at Hungary's Lake Balaton on Tuesday.

American Jordan Wilimovsky, world gold medallist in Kazan in 2015 but only fifth in Rio, took silver and France's Marc-Antoine Olivier the bronze.

Olympic bronze medallist Olivier had won 5km gold on Saturday at the venue, some 130km south of Budapest.

Dutchman Weertman touched out after one hour 51 minutes and 58.5 seconds in the water, making the most of his longer reach to beat Wilimovsky by a mere tenth of a second in a three-man dash for the finish.

The gold was a first for the Netherlands in the event since it first featured at a world championships in 2001.

Britain's Jack Burnell, disqualified in Rio, finished fourth and 1.5 seconds behind Olivier after being second at the halfway stage. The top six swimmers all finished within four seconds of each other.

The women's 5km event is on Wednesday with the main swimming programme in the Budapest pool starting on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Neville Dalton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below