Swimming-Costly slip rules Hagino out of world championships

TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Olympic bronze medallist Kosuke Hagino has been ruled out of the world swimming championships in Russia after slipping on his way to training and fracturing his elbow, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Hagino, 20, suffered the injury in France where he was preparing for the Kazan meet which starts on July 24. He was flown back to Tokyo where doctors confirmed the extent of the injury.

"This is even more regrettable because my form had been getting better," Hagino told reporters. "I'm very sorry for all those who supported me."

Hagino won bronze in the 400 metre medley at the 2012 London Olympics and was among the favourites to win the event in Russia having taken silver two years ago.

Hagino's absence is another blow to the event which will miss Olympic champion Yannick Agnel (illness), Michael Phelps (suspension) and Park Tae-hwan (doping ban) among others. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)