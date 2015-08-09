版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2015年 8月 9日 星期日 23:51 BJT

URGENT-Swimming-Sun Yang in shock withdrawal from 1,500m final

KAZAN, Russia Aug 9 China's Sun Yang was a shock late omission from the final of the men's 1,500 metres freestyle at the world championships on Sunday.

Sun, the reigning world and Olympic champion and world record holder for the event, was the hot favourite for gold but did not show up at the starting blocks despite having warmed up for the race.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Martyn Herman)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐