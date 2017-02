SINGAPORE Nov 4 Five-times Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe claimed a seventh-placed finish in the final of the 100 metres individual medley in a World Cup race on Friday.

The 29-year-old Australian qualified sixth fastest earlier on Friday in his first race back after a five-year hiatus.

