SINGAPORE Nov 4 Five-times Olympic champion Ian Thorpe finished second in the heats of the 100 metre individual medley in his comeback race after a five-year hiatus on Friday.

The 29-year-old Australian finished behind Omar Pinzon of Colombia but should have done enough to qualify for the final of the Singapore leg of the World Cup meeting later on Friday.

