UPDATE 3-Swimming-Thorpe second on return to competition

* Thorpe second in comeback swim
* Qualifies for final sixth fastest
(Adds more detail, Trickett)
By Patrick Johnston
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Five-times Olympic champion Ian
Thorpe declared himself relieved after finishing second in his
heat of the 100 metre individual medley in his comeback race
after a five-year hiatus on Friday.
The 29-year-old Australian finished behind Omar Pinzon of
Colombia in a time of 56.74 seconds, sixth best across the heats
to qualify for the final of the Singapore leg of the World Cup
meeting later on Friday.
"Yeah I'm happy, it is nice to get the first swim out of the
way. I was a little bit nervous before it. I cant remember the
race I don't know if it was any good or not," Thorpe told
reporters.
"I came second, it was a heat swim and I am glad I have
another opportunity for a final tonight. I'm sure when I watch
the video there will be things I can work on. It is my first
race and I'm glad it's out of the way."
Austrian Markus Rogan was fastest qualifier across the heats
with a time of 55.25 with Pinzon third quickest in 55.81.
Thorpe received loud cheers as he came out to the pool at
the Singapore Sports School but cut a stern look in his black
swim shorts as the nerves took hold of him.
"I was worse 10 minutes before you saw me and then when I
walked out i was a little bit better but yeah I was nervous. I
don't think there was a chance I wouldn't be nervous."
The towering Sydney-born swimmer was slow out of the blocks
and always trailed his Colombia opponent who kept Australia's
most successful Olympian at bay to win the heat with a time of
55.81 seconds.
"Exciting," was the 22-year-old Pinzon's verdict after
winning the heat. "I have never raced against him, when he was
retiring I was just starting to get into swimming seriously.
Tonight is when it counts."
It was also Thorpe's first race in the discipline since
winning silver at the 2003 world championship and it is highly
unlikely he will try and attempt to qualify for the event at the
2012 Olympics.
WELCOME BACK
Simply used as part of his training preparation in his
attempt to qualify for the Games early next year in the trials
in Adelaide, Thorpe will also take part in the 100m butterfly in
Singapore on Saturday.
Thorpedo, as he is known, smashed world records for fun in
his pomp and collected five golds, three silvers and a bronze at
the 2000 and 2004 Games along with 11 world championship titles.
His favoured discipline is freestyle which, after competing
in the next two World Cup meets in Beijing and then Tokyo this
month, he is expected to revert to.
His coach Gennadi Touretski refused to say whether he was
pleased with Thorpe's first competitive swim.
"I can call the situation 'welcome back'. I feel that he has
not only potential but a great desire to swim fast and challenge
any goals."
Another Australian returning to the pool after time away was
triple Olympic champion Libby Trickett.
The 26-year-old qualified for the finals of the 100 metres
butterfly and the 50 metre freestyle both with fifth fastest
times across the heats in her first international meet since the
2009 world championships.
"I'm so happy to have made it through to the finals. I feel
giddy and I know it's weird for a 26-year-old to feel giddy but
it's true," said Trickett.
"I'm just so happy right now and I honestly have the best
job in the world. While both swims hurt, I'm really looking
forward to tonight."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more swimming stories