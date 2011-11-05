Swimming-Thorpe's meet ends early after missing out on butterfly finals

SINGAPORE Nov 5 Australia's most successful
Olympian Ian Thorpe had his first swimming meet back after a
five-year absence end prematurely on Saturday when he failed to
qualify for the finals of the 100 metre butterfly in a World Cup
race.
Thorpe, winner of five Olympic golds, finished third in his
heat in Singapore with a time of 54.09 to rank 11th overall and
outside the top eight qualifiers for the finals later on
Saturday.
It was the second day back in competition for Thorpe, who
finished seventh in the final of the 100m individual medley on
Friday in Singapore.
