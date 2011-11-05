UPDATE 1-Swimming-Thorpe's meet ends early after missing out on butterfly finals

(Adds details)
By Patrick Johnston
SINGAPORE Nov 5 Australia's most successful
Olympian Ian Thorpe had his first swimming meet back after a
five-year absence end prematurely on Saturday when he failed to
qualify for the finals of the 100 metres butterfly in a World
Cup race in Singapore.
Thorpe, winner of five Olympic golds, finished third in his
heat with a time of 54.09 to rank 11th overall and outside the
top eight qualifiers for the finals later on Saturday.
"It has been really good for me," Thorpe told reporters.
"I came here expecting to get absolutely hammered in races
and I knew it was going to happen and anyone who didn't think
that was going to happen didn't have this in perspective."
Kenya's Jason Dunford was the fastest qualifier with a time
of 51.50 seconds.
Thorpe was quick out of the blocks but lost ground in the
second and third legs of the short course race with Australian
team mate Chris Wright winning the heat with a time of 52.09.
It was the second day back in competition for Thorpe, who
finished seventh in the final of the 100m individual medley on
Friday in Singapore.
Although the butterfly and individual medley are unfamiliar
races for the lanky Sydney-born swimmer he would have been
disappointed by the performances shown in his highly-anticipated
return to competition.
Thorpe, who will attempt to make the Australian Olympic team
at the trials in Adelaide in March, next heads to Beijing and
Tokyo for two more World Cup meetings.
