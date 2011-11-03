Swimming-Thorpe return is fantastic for sport, says Trickett

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 3 The return of swimming great
Ian Thorpe after a five-year hiatus has provided a much-needed
fillip to the sport after the negative headlines surrounding
performance-enhancing swimsuits, Australian team mate Libby
Trickett said on Thursday.
The use of the now-banned super suits led to a number of
stunning world records at the 2009 world championships but the
legitimacy of those times left many believing they were unfairly
set.
Now, triple Olympic champion Trickett said she was pleased
she was being asked about positive things happening in the sport
as she also prepares to return to international action for the
first time in two years.
"In the last couple of years there have been a few negative
things happen in the sport, the swimsuits played an issue so to
have something so positive bring back the publicity to swimming
I think is a really wonderful thing," Trickett told reporters in
Singapore on Thursday.
Trickett and five-times Olympic champion Thorpe will race in
a World Cup meet in the southeast Asian city-state on Friday
ahead of the Australian Olympic trials next year.
Her return to the international arena for the first time
since the 2009 world championships in Rome would normally have
demanded greater attention than she garnered on Thursday.
Trickett won an Olympic gold at Athens in 2004 and two at
Beijing as well as eight world championship titles, including a
record five in Melbourne in 2007.
But after Thorpe spoke to a room packed with international
journalists, many filtered out before Trickett had a chance to
discuss her comeback... not that she minded the lower profile.
"It is Ian Thorpe," the chirpy Queensland-born 26-year-old
said.
"I spent a number of years prior to making the team watching
the amazing achievements that he was able to produce.
"It is such a thrill for me at 26 to be able to swim on a
team with someone like Thorpey, who could deny someone who has
achieved so much for the sport and again, who has brought such
great publicity for Australia."
It was not the first time Trickett had the spotlight stolen
by Australia's most successful Olympian.
"The last time I was on a team with Ian in 2004, at Olympic
trials, I was the only person to break a world record at the
meet but Ian Thorpe fell in the water in the 400m freestyle,"
she joked, referring to his infamous disqualification for a
false start.
"It's just one of those things. He's such a tremendous
drawcard and he does such amazing things for the sport so it
doesn't bother me too much. I kind of like laying low a little
bit more too."
Trickett returned to competitive action in June but failed
to clinch a place in Australia's world championship relay team.
In Singapore, she will race in the 100 metre and 50 metre
butterfly as well as 50m freestyle at the two-day World Cup
meet.
While admitting to nerves she spoke at her delight to be
back in the pool and was hopeful of posting strong times.
"It is such a thrill to be here and it feels completely
surreal compared to 15 months ago when I was on a completely
different track of my life, going in a completely different
direction and wasn't really enjoying what I was doing and wasn't
really happy.
"Now I feel completely happy and just loving every minute of
everything I do here. I feel good and I expect to race fast."
