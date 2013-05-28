INSIGHT- U.S. pork industry hunts for deadly pig virus

| Chicago
Chicago May 28 The sudden and widespread
appearance of a swine virus deadly to young pigs - one never
before seen in North America - is raising questions about the
bio-security shield designed to protect the U.S. food supply.
The swine-only virus, the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus
(PEDV), poses no danger to humans or other animals, and the meat
from infected pigs is safe for people to eat.
Though previously seen in parts of Asia and Europe, the
virus now has spread into five leading hog-raising U.S. states.
How it arrived in the United States remains a mystery.
While the U.S. imports millions of pigs each year from
Canada, it imports pigs from virtually no other country, and no
Canadian cases of PEDV have been confirmed. Veterinarians and
epidemiologists say pigs are infected through oral means, and
that the virus is not airborne and does it not occur
spontaneously in nature.
In recent years, with the emergence of dangerous pathogens
such as H1N1, also known as swine flu, and bovine spongiform
encephalopathy (BSE) or mad cow disease, the United States and
other countries have sought to secure defenses both on the farm
and at the national borders to protect against barnyard
epidemics.
"We're just trying to get a handle on what's happening,"
said Tom Burkgren, executive director of the American
Association of Swine Veterinarians. "It's like drinking water
out of a fire hose. We're getting hits from all over the place."
Overall numbers of confirmed cases and mortality rates are
not yet available, though anecdotal evidence suggests there are
devastating losses for farms that are hit.
"If you've got it, it's bad," said Mark Greenwood, vice
president of agri-business capital at AgStar Financial Services,
who said none of his clients have been affected. "I spoke to a
farmer in the Midwest who had it show up in a 2,000-head barn of
pigs, and had a 40 percent death loss."
A spokeswoman for U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal
and Plant Health Inspection Service told Reuters the agency is
working with state agencies and pork industry officials to
discover where the virus originated.
THE VIRUS SPREADS
Confirmed cases have been reported in five hog-raising
states including Iowa, the largest U.S. hog producer with 20
million hogs, according to the USDA. While only seven farms have
had confirmed cases since May 17, more cases are expected as
labs sift through samples, say sources investigating the
outbreak.
Colorado, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota reportedly have
positive tests for PEDV, according to state veterinarians and
agriculture department officials, and the National Veterinary
Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
PEDV, most often fatal to very young pigs, causes diarrhea,
vomiting and dehydration. It also sickens older hogs, though
their survival rate tends to be high.
Known as a "coronavirus" because of the crown-like spikes on
its surface, the virus afflicted China in recent years and
killed more than 1 million piglets.
PEDV is spread most commonly by pigs ingesting contaminated
feces. Investigators are focused on physical transmission,
perhaps a PEDV infected pig, equipment marred with feces, or
even a person wearing dirty boots or with dirty nails.
The mystery about how the virus entered the United States is
raising concern about potential holes in the bio-security shield
designed to protect the U.S. food and farming sectors.
"Like everything else, we screw up from time to time," said
Ronald L. Plain, professor of agricultural economics at
University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. "We know so little
about the transmittal of this virus. We can't be sure if it's
happening because of something we're supposed to do right and
didn't - or by some mechanism we don't know that we're supposed
to do differently."
Initial reporting about the virus may have been delayed, say
sources, because its symptoms can be confused with a more common
malady, transmissible gastroenteritis (TGE).
Also, states are not required to report cases of PEDV to the
federal government, and farmers are not required to report to
state veterinarians.
As part of its assessment of the situation, USDA will email
epidemiological surveys to swine veterinarians who are dealing
cases of PEDV. Meanwhile, the veterinarians are sending samples
to diagnostic labs, where technicians are scrambling gathering
the tools needed to check the samples for PEDV - supplies many
labs did not have prior to the outbreak.
While most farmers are taking a wait-and-see approach, some
told Reuters they are turning away unnecessary visitors and
double checking to ensure their safety protocols are being
followed.
LOOKING NORTH
The search for leads also has turned to the nation's borders
and ports of entry - specifically, Canada, where the United
States imported 5.7 million head of live hogs last year.
Canada has never had a confirmed case of the virus, though
it does not test for it, government officials told Reuters.
"Canada has very effective import measures in place to
address this risk," said Dr. Rajiv Arora, senior staff
veterinarian for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's foreign
animal disease section.
Canada can import live breeding pigs, under permits, from
either the United States or the European Union, Arora said. The
animals are quarantined by CFIA for a period of time, then
inspected and tested - although not for PEDV - before released.
Canada imported C$1.7 million ($1.6 million) worth of live
swine in 2012, including both slaughter-ready and breeder pigs,
according to Canada's Agriculture Department.
CHINA HARD HIT
Veterinarians and agricultural epidemiologists in the United
States are drawing grim lessons from the devastating effect PEDV
has had in other countries where it has hit.
The first reports of suspected PEDV came in 1971 in the
United Kingdom. As years passed, PEDV spread across parts of
Europe and Asia. Veterinary researchers later concluded that lax
bio-security measures contributed to PEDV's spread in Asia.
One of the worst known outbreaks of the virus hit China's
pig herds in late 2010, according to the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention's Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal.
Vaccines had limited effectiveness and PEDV over ran southern
China killing more than 1 million piglets. The death rate for
virus-infected piglets ranged from 80 percent to 100 percent.
Biosecurity measures in the U.S. food supply have been
beefed up over the years, and especially after the outbreaks of
mad cow disease and swine flu. Both outbreaks posed risks to
human health.
Today, trucks carrying live animals are supposed to be
cleaned before entering and leaving farms. At commercial hog
operations, visitors routinely shower and change clothing before
stepping into a barn. Overseas visitors typically wait several
days before being in the presence of a commercially raised hog.
But the food shield is not impermeable. "If it becomes clear
that this is not a novel way for to be transmitted, and
that there had to be physical contact, that's going to be a
major concern," said William Marler, a leading food-safety
attorney. "It means that there was a failure in the system."