Swire Pacific to buy Coca-Cola bottling assets in China for $852 mln

HONG KONG Nov 18 Hong Kong conglomerate Swire
Pacific Ltd said on Friday it will acquire Coca-Cola
bottling assets in China for 5.87 billion yuan ($852 million),
betting on growing consumption in the mainland of non-alcoholic
ready-to-drink beverages.
Swire said it will buy China manufacturing and distribution
assets of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages from China
Foods Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned food firm COFCO
Corp, for 4.65 billion yuan.
The conglomerate will also buy the 12.5 percent stake it
does not own in non-alcoholic ready-to-drink venture Swire
Beverages Ltd from Coca-Cola Co for 1.22 billion yuan, it
said in a statement.
The companies had already flagged the deal earlier this
year, but announced the terms on Friday. The deal is subject to
approval by authorities in China.
"The non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages market in
mainland China is sizeable. The Company believes that it will
continue to present attractive growth opportunities in the long
term due to population growth, urbanization and low consumption
per capita in mainland China compared with developed markets,"
Swire said.
Under the realignment, Coca-Cola will cease to be directly
interested in bottling operations in mainland China, it said.
Shares of Swire Pacific dipped 0.7 percent on Friday
morning, while China Foods fell 3.2 percent. The moves compared
with a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.8898 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)