Swire Properties shareholder plans $648 mln stake sale-IFR

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
HONG KONG Oct 3 Swire Properties Ltd's biggest shareholder plans to sell about $648 million worth of shares in the real estate developer in a block offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.
John Swire & Sons is offering 217 million shares in Swire Properties, which was spun off from Swire Pacific Ltd in January, at a range of HK$22.51-HK$23.23, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The deal comes after John Swire & Sons received a waiver from a 90-day lockup on the stock, as it sold another block worth $645 million in Swire Properties in August.
The selldown could total as much as HK$5.04 billion with shares offered at a discount of 3 percent to 6 percent from Monday's close of HK$23.95 each.
BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal, IFR added.
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
