UPDATE 1-Johnson & Johnson expects to complete Actelion purchase on June 16

ZURICH, June 9 Johnson & Johnson said
the approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech firm
Actelion by the European Commission on Friday meant all
regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal
had now been received.
The U.S. company said it expected settlement of the all-cash
public tender offer by its Swiss subsidiary, Janssen Holding, on
June 16.
EU antitrust regulators on Friday approved Johnson &
Johnson's planned purchase of Actelion subject to conditions
intended to ensure clinical development of insomnia drugs were
unaffected.
Separately, Actelion said on Friday it had published the
prospectus relating to the listing of shares in Idorsia, the
spin-off company which will be led by current Actelion Chief
Executive Jean-Paul Clozel.
Under the agreement all Actelion shareholders will receive
one Idorsia share for each Actelion share held on June 13, 2017
with the new company expected to start trading on the Swiss
exchange on June 16.
Idorsia will specialize in the discovery and development of
small molecules in multiple therapeutic areas including central
nervous system disorders, cardiovascular disorders,
immunological disorders and orphan diseases, the company said.
