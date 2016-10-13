UPDATE 2-Aeroflot plane evacuated in Geneva after bomb threat, man arrested

(Adds TV to slug; plane and luggage still being checked hours
later, suspect admits false threat)
GENEVA Oct 13 An Aeroflot passenger plane was
evacuated at Geneva airport on Thursday and a Russian man was
arrested after saying there was a bomb on board, the
prosecutor's office in the Swiss city said.
The man told an airline ticket desk just before 1 p.m. local
time (1100 GMT) that there was a bomb on a plane at the airport,
it said in a statement.
"The aircraft, already preparing for take-off on the tarmac,
was recalled to its stand. The passengers were taken off, nobody
was hurt," it said. Aeroflot said passengers booked on its
flight 2381 to Moscow would be transferred to other aircraft.
The man who made the threat was arrested and later admitted
making a false bomb threat, saying he had been joking, the
prosecutor's office said in a second statement.
The prosecutor's spokesman said there were 115 people on
board, but he did not specify if that included flight crew.
Several hours after the evacuation, a Reuters video
journalist saw police dogs being used to check luggage that had
been taken out of the plane and piled up in the rain, while a
policeman and an official in a high-visibility jacket checked
the outside of the aircraft.
The incident comes less than three months after the airport
was put on high alert for half a day because of a woman who made
a false bomb threat in a fit of jealousy over her husband and
his mistress.
She was later jailed for three months and billed 90,000
Swiss francs ($92,000) for wasting police time.
Elsewhere in Europe, Brussels and Istanbul airports have
both suffered deadly bomb attacks this year.
($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Tom Miles, Stephanie Nebehay and Marina Depetris
in Geneva, Jack Stubbs and Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)