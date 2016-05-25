Swiss to ease seizure, repatriation of dictators' funds

ZURICH May 25 Switzerland will implement a new
law in July to help seize and repatriate illicit wealth parked
in its banks by foreign dictators, the government said on
Wednesday.
The move is aimed at helping Switzerland and its wealth
management industry shake off their image as a secretive haven
for ill-gotten riches.
This issue was in the news again this week when Singapore
shut down Swiss private bank BSI's operations in the city-state
and Swiss prosecutors began criminal proceedings against BSI in
the biggest international crackdown on financial entities
dealing with a scandal-hit Malaysian government fund.
The Swiss cabinet agreed to implement from July 1 a law
that lets authorities seize and return funds that foreign
leaders looted, even in cases that cannot be resolved through
standard international requests for mutual legal assistance.
Three ordinances cover assets previously seized as a
precaution from former Presidents Zine El Abidine Ben Ali of
Tunisia, Hosni Mubarak of Egypt and Viktor Yanukovych of Ukraine
and their inner circles, although all three expire early next
year.
"Thanks to these ordinances there is now greater
transparency, predictability and legal certainty in efforts to
tackle the problem of illicitly acquired assets," it said.
A foreign ministry spokesman said the government had blocked
about $650 million in the case of Egypt, 60 million Swiss
francs ($61 million) in the case of Tunisia and about $70
million regarding Ukraine.
The Tunisian assets are set to remain frozen until Jan. 18,
2017, and the others until February 2017.
The government will review next year whether to extend the
asset freezes. If it does not, the freezes expire and the
holders of the money regain control of their assets.
Switzerland has tightened money-laundering laws in recent
years and requires financial institutions to enforce "know your
customer" rules. These also cover "politically exposed persons"
encompassing leaders, ministers and military brass.
Over the past 15 years it has returned nearly 1.8 billion
Swiss francs' worth of assets, more than any other financial
centre, it says.
($1 = 0.9902 Swiss francs)
