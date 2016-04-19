Swiss skiing champ dies in avalanche during film shoot

ZURICH, April 19 A 21-year-old Swiss
snowboarding champion died in an avalanche on Tuesday during a
film shoot in Switzerland after a slab of snow broke away and
swept her down a narrow, rocky slope.
Estelle Balet, who won the Freeride World Tour in 2015, died
in the one km long avalanche above the Swiss village of Orsières
despite efforts of emergency crews to save her, police in the
canton of Valais said in a statement.
Last year, Balet became the youngest champion of the
Freeride World Tour, in which skiers and snowboarders compete by
riding down steep, often-rocky ungroomed slopes. Events are
sometimes halted due to avalanches, including last February at a
competition in Austria.
Police said Balet was the second person to ride down the
slope on Tuesday during filming.
She had been freed from the avalanche by the time emergency
crews arrived. "Despite immdiate efforts to revive her, she died
at the scene," police said. "An investigation has been started
to determine the causes of the accident."
Balet, who is sponsored by the Swiss watchmaker Swatch
, had been wearing a device meant to help locate people
in avalanches, as well as a helmet and an airbag designed to
increase the chances of surviving a snow slide.
(Reporting by John Miller)