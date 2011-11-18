UPDATE 2-Ex-UBS banker turned songbird pressures Swiss banks

* Gadola on probation for hiding US client money offshore
By Lynnley Browning and Kevin Gray
MIAMI, Nov 18 A light sentence handed down on
Friday for a former top UBS private banker who became a U.S.
government informant on wealthy American tax cheats ramps up
pressure on the Swiss banking industry.
Renzo Gadola, who worked at Swiss bank UBS AG (UBS.N) from
1995 to 2008, received five months' probation from a Florida
federal judge and a fine of $100. He had cooperated extensively
with U.S. authorities conducting a wide-ranging criminal
investigation of scores of Swiss banks.
That cooperation entailed disclosing to federal prosecutors
for the first time the role of Swiss cantonal banks, including
Basler Kantonalbank, in helping Americans to evade U.S. taxes
on at least hundreds of millions of dollars in assets. His
cooperation will continue as a condition of his probation.
Gadola, a Swiss national, may now be called "to testify
before a grand jury or at a trial against former clients, Swiss
bank colleagues or other banks," said a senior government
official briefed on the matter.
Added a senior white-collar criminal defense lawyer briefed
on the matter: "He gave them gold on a silver platter. They
still have their hook into him - the probation is conditioned
on him continuing to cooperate."
The 45-year-old Gadola could have been sentenced to a
maximum of 16 months in prison; federal prosecutors had sought
leniency but still requested five months' prison time.
Gadola appeared in court for his sentencing dressed in a
dark gray suit and blue-striped tie.
CONTRAST WITH BRADLEY BIRKENFELD
His light sentence contrasts with the fate of his one-time
colleague, former UBS private banker Bradley Birkenfeld.
Birkenfeld in January 2010 began serving a 40-month
sentence in a rural Pennsylvania prison after admitting he
helped wealthy Americans defraud the U.S. Internal Revenue
Service by hiding their money in secret Swiss accounts.
Birkenfeld, an American, spilled many UBS secrets that
effectively fueled a crackdown on the bank that later swelled
into a still-widening investigation by the U.S. Justice
Department of a dozen or so other Swiss banks.
The crackdown spawned a diplomatic showdown between the
Swiss and U.S. governments that in 2010 led UBS to agree to
disclose 4,450 American client names.
In 2009, UBS paid $780 million to settle Justice Department
criminal charges that the bank helped some 17,000 American
clients hide $20 billion in their accounts.
But Birkenfeld, who famously admitted to carrying diamonds
in a toothpaste tube for one client, also lied to U.S.
prosecutors about his work for his top client, California
billionaire property developer Igor Olenicoff, said government
officials briefed on the matter and court papers in his case.
The contrast between the fates of the two bankers "shows
the perils of not being completely truthful with the U.S.
government, and of not wearing the 'Team USA'" shirt," said
Bryan Skarlatos, a white-collar criminal defense attorney in
New York who represents clients of Swiss banks.
GADOLA SPILLED ALL THE BEANS
Almost immediately after his arrest on Nov. 8, 2010, Gadola
started cooperating with U.S. officials, providing key insight
into other bankers and Swiss financial institutions offering
offshore banking services, according to prosecutors.
He turned over fellow bankers' names and participated in
recorded conversations with clients, according to an unsealed
government document filed last week seeking leniency in his
sentencing.
Those bankers included Martin Lack, a former senior UBS
banker indicted in August for selling offshore tax evasion
services. Lack, a Swiss national, is a fugitive. He was
Gadola's business partner after Gadola left UBS. The two worked
to help U.S. clients hide money in Swiss cantonal banks after
the crackdown on UBS, said people briefed on the matter.
"The cantonal banks are the bloodline of the Swiss banking
system, with the Swiss government being the heart," said
Jeffrey Neiman, a former federal prosecutor who handled early
portions of the government's case against Gadola. "The cantonal
banks' exposure in this is a direct shot to the heart."
U.S. authorities, who suspect tens of thousands of
Americans are using Swiss banks to avoid paying billions of
dollars in taxes, are investigating scores of Swiss banks and
international banks with Swiss operations.
Banks under investigation include Credit Suisse (CS.N),
HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and Basler Kantonalbank, a large
Swiss cantonal, or regional, bank, said U.S. judicial sources.
Cantonal banks are largely government-owned in Switzerland.
Gadola's case involved a Mississippi client who kept
$445,000 in a safe deposit box before transferring it first to
UBS and then to a Basler Kantonalbank account. The unidentified
client said he wanted to declare the money under a voluntary
IRS disclosure program, but Gadola advised against it, arguing
the money would go undetected by officials.
Gadola's cooperation led to charges against other bankers
with UBS ties. In January, U.S. officials arrested Christos
Bagios, a banker at Credit Suisse, and accused him of helping
as many as 150 U.S. clients hide as much as $500 million from
the IRS when he worked at UBS. Bagios is out on bail.