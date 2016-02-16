Swiss 1,000-franc note here to stay despite ECB qualms

ZURICH Feb 16 One of the world's biggest
banknotes - the 1,000-Swiss franc bill - is here to stay, the
central bank said on Tuesday, despite consultations over
scrapping the European Union's highest denomination to keep it
out of the hands of militants.
European finance ministers last week called on the European
Central Bank to look at ways of tightening security around the
use of the 500-euro bill, over fears such a high-value note made
it easier for terrorists and felons to carry cash.
But a Swiss National Bank (SNB) spokesman said there were no
plans to follow Europe's lead over Switzerland's bill which is
worth $1,014 - almost twice the value of the big euro note and
ten times the biggest U.S. denomination, the $100 bill.
The bank's policy, he added, was that the size of a banknote
had no impact on efforts to combat crime.
Few Swiss have seen one of the violet 1,000-franc notes, the
latest version of which features the portrait of 19th century
cultural historian Jacob Burckhardt.
According to SNB figures, 38.3 billion francs of them were
in circulation in 2014, accounting for just under 10 percent of
Swiss banknotes but 61 percent of the total value of cash in
paper form.
"The high proportion of large denominations indicates that
banknotes are used not only as a means of payment but also to a
considerable degree as a store of value," the SNB website says.
Banknote circulation rose to 62.7 billion francs in 2014.
"The increased demand for banknotes is due to the persistently
low level of interest rates. The greater demand for
small-denomination notes mainly reflects positive developments
in private consumption," the latest SNB annual report says.
One Swiss banking source said they had seen recent signs of
people hoarding 1,000-franc notes as a reaction to negative
Swiss interest rates that make banks and large institutional
investors pay for some deposits
The SNB has said it has no data to confirm this.
