No Swiss decision yet on new leverage ratio targets-gov't

ZURICH Oct 13 Switzerland has not yet made a decision on new leverage ratio targets for the country's biggest banks, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"It's not yet decided," said Mario Tuor, head of communications for the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters. "It will be a government decision before the end of the year, that's all we can say."

Tuor's comments followed a report that Switzerland will require its biggest banks to have capital equal to about 5 percent of their total assets. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)