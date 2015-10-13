UPDATE 2-Swiss seek 5 pct leverage ratio for big banks-Bloomberg

(Adds Credit Suisse declined to comment)
ZURICH Oct 13 Switzerland's finance ministry
will require the country's biggest banks to have capital equal
to about 5 percent of their total assets, the Bloomberg news
agency reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the talks.
Switzerland has not made its final decision on the leverage
ratio targets, a government spokesman said when asked about the
report.
"It's not yet decided," said Mario Tuor, spokesman for the
State Secretariat for International Financial Matters. "It will
be a government decision before the end of the year, that's all
we can say."
The report said the Swiss decision would copy the U.S.
leverage ratio for its biggest banks.
Switzerland typically goes beyond the internationally agreed
minimum capital requirements established by Basel III, but
experts as well as the country's central bank have argued that
the Swiss trail other nations in leverage ratio targets for
banks.
The Swiss government said in February it would lay out
tougher capital requirements for UBS and Credit Suisse
, Switzerland's biggest banks, by the end of the year.
UBS and Credit Suisse reported BIS leverage ratios at the
end of the second quarter of 3.6 percent and 3.7 percent
respectively.
Solving the "too big to fail" problem has been a priority
for regulators in the United States and Europe after several
banks, including Zurich-based UBS, were bailed out in the
financial crisis.
Spokesmen for UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment on
the Bloomberg report.
