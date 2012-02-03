UPDATE 4-Swiss question 12 banks as LIBOR probe widens

* Swiss COMCO investigates a dozen banks
* Probing possible manipulation of LIBOR, TIBOR
* U.S., EU, British probes already under way
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Feb 3 Switzerland is investigating
12 U.S., European and Japanese banks suspected of conspiring to
manipulate interbank lending rates used to set interest rates on
hundreds of trillions of dollars of securities.
The Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) said on Friday it
had received information of possible collusion between
derivatives traders concerning London Interbank Offered Rate
(LIBOR) and Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR).
"Derivative traders working for a number of financial
institutions might have manipulated these submissions by
coordinating their behaviour, thereby influencing these
reference rates in their favour," COMCO said in a statement.
Libor is derived from the rates that banks say they charge
each other and is used worldwide as a benchmark for setting
rates on about $350 trillion of derivatives and other financial
products. Small changes in the rate can have large impacts on
the amounts of interest that can be charged.
It is also the benchmark reference rate used by the Swiss
National Bank in setting monetary policy.
COMCO said those under investigation are Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citigroup, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings, JP
Morgan Chase & Co., Mizuho Financial Group Inc.,
Rabobank Groep N.V., Royal Bank of Scotland Plc Societe
Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
and UBS.
U.S., European Union and British regulators are also
investigating whether banks understated interbank rates to
reduce borrowing costs and downplay investor panic during the
banking crisis.
"We are in contact with the U.S. Department of Justice and
the EU Competition Commission," said Olivier Schaller, a COMCO
official.
"At present we are focusing on the problems that appeared in
the Swiss market. We are at the beginning of our investigation."
Banks probed in other investigations but not included in the
Swiss probe include Barclays, West LB and Bank of
America.
"If we see others are involved then we will enlarge our
investigation," said Schaller.
LIBOR IN SPOTLIGHT
Last year a European asset manager sued a dozen U.S.,
European and Japanese banks, including Deutsche Bank, UBS and
Credit Suisse, accusing them of conspiring to manipulate LIBOR.
Later in the year, Charles Schwab Corp filed two
similar lawsuits accusing 11 major banks of conspiring to
manipulate LIBOR.
"We are taking these investigations very seriously and are
fully co-operating with the authorities," a UBS spokesman said.
A SocGen spokeswoman said: "The bank is prepared to respond
to any enquiry from relevant authorities on any information they
should wish to obtain."
RBS, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
The other banks involved in the Swiss probe could not
immediately be reached.
In July last year UBS said it had been granted leniency or
immunity by some authorities in return for cooperating in their
Libor manipulation investigations.
LIBOR rates spiked during the crisis but were widely
criticised at the time for not having risen enough to reflect
real interbank prices.
Banking sources have said there was some political pressure
to keep a lid on Libor during the credit crunch and commercial
banks were lobbied to keep borrowing costs down.
"There was the fear that if Libor went up a large number of
ARMS (adjustable rate mortgages) would reset at meaningfully
higher rates and default rates would explode," said a source
from one of the LIBOR reporting banks last year.
During the liquidity crisis, when banks were reluctant to
lend to one another, central banks stepped in to fill the void.
"To bring down LIBOR central banks can do one of two things:
they can reduce the base rate or flood the market with
liquidity, and in this case they did the latter," he said.