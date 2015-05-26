UPDATE 1-More Swiss banks to settle with U.S. DoJ in near future - official

(Adds quote, background)
GENEVA May 26 More Swiss banks are expected to
settle with the U.S. Department of Justice "in the near future"
to avoid prosecution on charges of helping U.S. account holders
hide their assets from the tax authorities, a senior Swiss
finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
"The department of justice has settled a few cases recently
and we are expecting more cases to be settled in the near
future," Jacques de Watteville, secretary of state for
international financial matters, told a news conference.
Last week Finter Bank Zurich AG agreed to pay $5.4 million
in a deal with the Justice Department to resolve tax-related
offences, becoming the third Swiss private bank this year to
reach a settlement.
The settlement came under a voluntary Justice Department
programme launched in 2013 that enables Swiss banks to avoid
prosecution by disclosing cross-border activities that helped
U.S. account holders conceal assets and income.
De Watteville said Switzerland welcomed the Justice
Department's aim of wrapping up all such cases, originally
totalling about 100 in all, by the end of 2015.
"The sooner this is solved the better for everybody," he
said.
However, a handful of banks such as Julius Baer
are under formal criminal investigation and are barred from the
voluntary settlement scheme.
The U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland, Suzan LeVine, said in a
newspaper interview published last week that those cases were
likely to stretch into next year.
