UPDATE 2-Swiss banks win German market access after long-running tax tiff

By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, July 16 Swiss banks can more easily take
on clients in neighbouring Germany, the Swiss government said on
Thursday, after a deal that ends a lengthy standoff between the
two countries over hidden offshore accounts.
Germany's wealthy have traditionally been the largest client
base for Swiss private banking services, but banks' access to
the German market has been limited in recent years as a result
of a long-running tax dispute between the two countries.
Swiss banks had been required to have a branch in Germany in
order to provide services there, but can now apply for
"simplified authorisation" in Germany, Switzerland's finance
department said, after the two countries clarified details of
how to implement a cross-border tax agreement struck in 2013.
The agreement had not been fully implemented as Germany kept
up pressure on Switzerland over undeclared assets hidden from
German finance officials in Swiss accounts, after a deal to levy
a withholding tax on German assets held here was struck down by
German lawmakers.
"An understanding on detailed aspects of implementation was
reached recently," the finance department said in a statement.
"With the memorandum, competition and consumer protection will
be strengthened and cooperation between the financial market
supervisory authorities intensified."
However it gave no further details of the agreement.
Banking lobby the Swiss Bankers Association, whose members
include UBS and Credit Suisse, said the
agreement would allow its members easier access to the German
market. "We hope that similar solutions can be agreed upon with
other important countries," it said in a statement.
Switzerland already has agreements with Austria and Britain
for so-called simplified authorisation of its banks but is still
seeking arrangements with certain other countries.
