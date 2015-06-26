No longer so secret, Swiss banks look to expand after purge

* Swiss banks lost billions in assets in European tax
crackdown
* After years of outflows, industry nearing end of cleanup
* Italy last major market where outflows are expected
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, June 26 Switzerland's private banks are
close to ridding themselves of undeclared European accounts, a
salutary process but one which has undermined efforts to grow
their businesses.
Following the financial crisis, cash-strapped governments
chased accounts hidden at banks in Zurich, Geneva and Ticino
where wealthy Europeans had taken advantage of Switzerland's
famous bank secrecy rules.
Stunned by arrests of high-profile clients for tax evasion,
large numbers of European citizens have joined voluntary
disclosure programmes and pulled cash from Swiss banks to pay
penalties and clear back taxes.
After billions of Swiss francs in withdrawals, recent
figures from UBS suggest the tide is beginning to
turn.
In the first three months of 2015, the Zurich-based bank
reported its steepest quarterly net percentage rise in European
assets in over three years. That has helped to justify the
bank's decision to refocus on wealth management and slim down
its investment bank.
"For the industry, and in particular UBS, the bulk of the
European cross-border outflows may be behind us," said Kinner
Lakhani, an analyst at Citi.
Wealth in western Europe is expected to grow more slowly
than the global average in the coming years, according to a
Boston Consulting Group study.
But European clients are frequently viewed as more
profitable because they are willing to pay banks higher fees to
manage their often-inherited wealth.
There are still bumps in the road ahead for Swiss banks.
A global tax data sharing programme, which Switzerland is
set to implement from 2018, could trigger a fresh round of
outflows, especially from emerging market depositors.
An end to European withdrawals however, would make it easier
for banks to grow the amount of assets they manage. In recent
years Swiss private banks have had to drum up fresh business
simply to offset the amount of withdrawals.
Clearing the books of undeclared accounts has been no small
task. One prominent Swiss banker estimates that they made up
more than 80 percent of many banks' assets prior to the
financial crisis.
But at the end of 2014 some 95 percent of German assets with
Swiss banks had been declared, according to the Swiss Bankers
Association. The industry group expects this to reach 100
percent by the end of 2015.
France, Britain and Austria have also given taxpayers the
chance to disclose undeclared accounts.
ITALY LAST ON LIST
Bank secrecy in Switzerland for foreign account holders was
effectively when the country signed up to the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) tax data sharing
programme last year.
But its legacy will haunt the industry for some time yet.
Earlier this year, leaked files suggested HSBC's
Geneva-based private bank may have enabled clients to conceal
millions of dollars in assets in years past.
HSBC this month agreed to pay Geneva authorities 40 million
Swiss francs ($43 million) to settle a money laundering
investigation at the bank.
Banks have reacted by overhauling their business models,
devoting more resources and jobs abroad, particularly to Asia,
which is the world's fastest production line for
multi-millionaires and billionaires.
Switzerland's banking expertise has helped it to retain its
position as the largest offshore wealth centre with $2.4
trillion in assets as of 2014 according to the Boston Consulting
Group. But the withdrawals have been a major challenge.
Martin Schilling, a director at accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers, estimates that between 350 billion and
400 billion francs have left Swiss banks since the financial
crisis, with the majority going to other European countries.
"Over the next one and a half years or so, another 50
billion to 100 billion francs could follow," Schilling said.
"Then the situation should largely be settled."
A voluntary disclosure programme with Italy was signed in
February and is scheduled to run until September. Banks say this
will likely be the last major western European market to pull
significant assets from Switzerland.
Recruitment experts say the decline of European withdrawals
will boost hiring at home.
Stephan Surber, finance specialist at recruitment firm
Michael Page said: "The stronger demand for personnel of
the big banks has set in over the last 12 months after they went
through a transformation phase for many years."
($1 = 0.9393 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt; Editing by Noah Barkin
and Keith Weir)