Swiss regulator, UBS chairman disagree over banking standards

BERN, June 8 The chairman of Swiss banking giant
UBS and the head of Switzerland's financial watchdog
clashed on Monday over the country's need to have tougher
targets for its own banks than the global standards for the
industry.
Switzerland is expected to hold off on outlining tougher
capital requirements, known as leverage ratio targets, for its
biggest banks until new international standards are outlined
later this year.
Mark Branson, head of Swiss financial regulator FINMA, told
a conference in Bern that Switzerland's standards should be
among the toughest globally.
"We should be leaders internationally (on the leverage
ratio)," Branson said. "The reason for that is because we have a
very important financial sector compared to our national
economy."
UBS Chairman Axel Weber on the other hand urged for common
global standards and downplayed the need for a "Swiss finish"
for the country's banking standards.
"I think it's important that we have comparable regimes
internationally," Weber said. "For me that doesn't necessarily
mean that, in addition to what we already have, we need to top
it off with a Swiss finish."
Switzerland has been at the forefront of efforts by
policymakers and regulators to ensure banks do not become so big
and interconnected with the international financial system that
they would need rescuing with taxpayer cash if they run into
trouble.
Solving this "too big to fail" problem has been a priority
for regulators in the United States and Europe after several
banks, including Zurich-based UBS, were bailed out in the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
The Swiss National Bank is due to publish its assessment of
the Swiss banking sector's stability on June 18.
UBS's Weber also said that negative interest rates,
introduced in January by the Swiss National Bank to deter
speculative flows into Switzerland's currency, is putting
pressure on banks' income and margins.
"Negative interest rates are providing banks with
considerable challenges," Weber said.
