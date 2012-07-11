UPDATE 1-France, Germany raid Swiss banks, clients on tax

* Credit Suisse clients under spotlight in shift from banks,
employees
* Swiss bank believes exempt following German deal last
September
* UBS raided in Lyon, Bordeaux, Strasbourg
* Probes casts shadow over Swiss tax deal
By Katharina Bart and Arno Schuetze
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, July 11 German tax authorities
have launched raids into Credit Suisse clients and
French officials searched the homes of UBS employees,
part of crackdowns on foreigners suspected of evading taxes
through the two largest Swiss banks.
Switzerland's strict banking secrecy rules, which have
helped build a $2 trillion offshore financial sector, have
infuriated cash-strapped governments elsewhere as they try to
stop tax evasion by wealthy citizens.
Roughly 5,000 German clients of Credit Suisse are being
probed on suspicion of tax evasion and some had their homes
searched, a source at the bank said on Wednesday, as European
tax officials broaden their investigation to clients from banks.
Meanwhile, the offices of UBS in Lyon, Bordeaux
and Strasbourg were raided on Tuesday on suspicion of
money-laundering and aiding tax evasion, according to a source
at that bank.
The private homes of several high-ranking UBS employees in
Strasbourg were also searched, the UBS source said.
UBS said it was cooperating with authorities. The French
prosecutor's office declined to comment because the
investigation was ongoing.
It was not immediately clear whether the raids in Germany
and France were coordinated or in any way connected.
Credit Suisse said it was aware that German tax authorities
were investigating its clients but gave no further comment.
The source at the bank said tax authorities in the German
towns of Bochum and Duesseldorf were probing its clients over
Bermuda-based life insurance products which may have been used
to avoid tax. Tax officials in both towns declined to comment.
The Frankfurt prosecutor said one client was searched.
The German investigation comes against the backdrop of a
deal reached with Switzerland to levy taxes on German assets
stashed in Swiss bank accounts that is due to come into effect
next year pending German parliament approval.
Peter V. Kunz, professor for business law at Berne
University, said the new investigation into Swiss bank clients
could add to scepticism over the deal, which German opposition
politicians say is too lenient on tax evaders.
"I don't think it will derail the agreement altogether, but
it does simplify things for its opponents," Kunz said.
"CRIMINAL EVADERS"
Duesseldorf and Bochum are in the German state of
North-Rhine Westphalia, where the Social Democrat-led regional
government has been one of the most vocal opponents of the deal
that would also end prosecutions of Swiss banks and employees.
"Our tax inspectors must be able to do their work unimpeded,
which is to root out criminal evaders. No tax agreement should
prevent that," the region's finance minister, Norbert
Walter-Borjans, said in a statement.
North-Rhine Westphalia bought names of Swiss bank clients
from an informant in 2010. Two sources told Reuters the targets
for the latest investigation were culled in part from that
information.
Germany has long been trying to crack down on tax evasion.
In 2008, data leaked from Liechtenstein's LGT bank revealed that
wealthy citizens including former Deutsche Post chief Klaus
Zumwinkel had stashed money in the tiny principality. Zumwinkel
received a suspended jail sentence after admitting tax evasion.
Credit Suisse struck a deal with German tax authorities last
September, agreeing to pay 150 million euros ($183.83 million)
to end an investigation over allegations the bank and its
employees helped Germans dodge taxes.
UBS was forced in 2009 to pay a fine and release the names
of 4,500 clients to U.S. officials to end a damaging tax probe.
U.S. authorities are still investigating Swiss banks including
Credit Suisse and Julius Baer over tax offences.
Switzerland is trying to get the U.S. investigations dropped
in exchange for the payment of fines and the transfer of names
of thousands more U.S. bank clients.