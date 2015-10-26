Big Swiss banks face tougher capital rules if they grow - FT

ZURICH Oct 26 Switzerland would further tighten
capital requirements for its two biggest banks UBS and
Credit Suisse Group should they expand significantly,
the country's financial regulator told the Financial Times.
"If the size were to expand, the capital requirement would
gradually rise," the paper quoted Finma head Mark Branson as
saying in an interview published on Monday. "Once you go over
certain thresholds, you come into the next bucket."
His remarks come after Switzerland last week outlined tough
new capital requirements for its two biggest banks to protect
the economy from a major banking collapse.
From the end of 2019, the banks must have a leverage ratio
of 5 percent, with at least 3.5 percent made up of high-quality
common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, the government said.
Both banks have said they were on course to meet the new
rules by the time they take effect.
But the FT cited Branson as indicating the two were some way
from the tougher rules, saying the current projected size of the
banks "would sit somewhere in the middle of a bucket."
