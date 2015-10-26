Big Swiss banks face tougher capital rules if they grow - FT

ZURICH Oct 26 Switzerland would further tighten capital requirements for its two biggest banks UBS and Credit Suisse Group should they expand significantly, the country's financial regulator told the Financial Times.

"If the size were to expand, the capital requirement would gradually rise," the paper quoted Finma head Mark Branson as saying in an interview published on Monday. "Once you go over certain thresholds, you come into the next bucket."

His remarks come after Switzerland last week outlined tough new capital requirements for its two biggest banks to protect the economy from a major banking collapse.

From the end of 2019, the banks must have a leverage ratio of 5 percent, with at least 3.5 percent made up of high-quality common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, the government said.

Both banks have said they were on course to meet the new rules by the time they take effect.

But the FT cited Branson as indicating the two were some way from the tougher rules, saying the current projected size of the banks "would sit somewhere in the middle of a bucket." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)