Watchdog says about 15 Swiss banks in money laundering 'red zone' -SonntagsZeitung

VIENNA Oct 16 Roughly 15 Swiss banks are in a
"red zone" of lenders particularly exposed to money laundering
risks, the head of Swiss banking watchdog FINMA said in a
newpaper interview published on Sunday.
Swiss federal prosecutors last week said that they have
opened criminal proceedings against Zurich-based Falcon Private
Bank for alleged failure to prevent suspected money laundering
linked to Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
Falcon is the second Swiss bank, after BSI, to face a
criminal investigation by Switzerland's Office of the Attorney
General over links to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The
move is partly based on an investigation by FINMA, which has
also opened proceedings against several other lenders.
"We have introduced a warning system in relation to money
laundering risks," FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said in an
interview with Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung. "Roughly 15
banks are in the red zone here. That means they are particularly
exposed."
Branson did not name the banks concerned but said that most
of them are involved in asset management and often have clients
from emerging markets, adding that the lenders were from all
areas of the country and of various sizes.
Asked whether any major Swiss banks were among them, he
said: "I would not use the plural, but yes."
Banks on the list are monitored more closely and must
provide FINMA with additional information, but the watchdog
wants them to understand the emerging markets in which they
operate rather than withdraw from them, Branson said.
Falcon, which FINMA has ordered to turn over 2.5 million
francs ($2.56 million) in what the watchdog said were illegal
profits, is being given a second chance but would lose its
banking licence in the event of a repeat offence, he said.
"Falcon was a hair's breadth away from having its licence
withdrawn," Branson said. "We are of the opinion that the new
management deserves a chance."
Some banks are increasingly willing to take risks in relation
to money laundering as they come under growing economic pressure
to find new clients, Branson said, but banks have also reported
more suspicious cases in recent months.
In addition to investigations linked to 1MDB and a separate
scandal involving Brazil's state-controlled oil producer
Petrobras, Branson said that FINMA is investigating
an unnamed Swiss bank in relation to FIFA, the world soccer
governing body mired in corruption probes.
"Here a procedure is under way against one bank," he said.
"We are talking about smaller amounts than with 1MDB or
Petrobras."
($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Goodman)