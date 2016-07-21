Negative interest bites Switzerland's big banks harder in 2016

| ZURICH, July 21
ZURICH, July 21 Switzerland's biggest banks, UBS
and Credit Suisse, have paid more to park
money with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) this year, data showed
on Thursday.
Banking statistics published by the SNB for May showed
deposits by the two biggest banks which were subject to negative
interest rates have jointly doubled since the end of 2015.
The SNB has since January 2015 charged domestic banks 0.75
percent on deposits stored with the central bank which exceed 20
times their minimum reserve requirement.
Combined, UBS and Credit Suisse surpassed the central bank's
exemption threshold in June 2015, currently storing 26.7 times
their joint minimum required assets with the SNB.
The SNB does not publish statistics on individual banks but
publishes figures on Switzerland's big banks, a category which
includes only UBS and Credit Suisse.
It is unknown, however, how much of these charges the two
banks have passed on to their clients and how much of the
penalty they have shouldered themselves.
Negative interest rates are part of the SNB's two-pillared
approach to reduce the franc's attractiveness and stem inflows
to the safe-haven currency.
The Swiss franc typically appreciates during times of
uncertainty or market turmoil, putting pressure on exporters to
lower prices or lose orders and reducing gains made by Swiss
companies abroad.
The European Central Bank has a deposit rate of -0.4
percent.
The SNB generated 1.2 billion Swiss francs from negative
interest charged to banks and other deposit-holding institutions
in 2015.
Many banks, already hit by turbulent market conditions and
tightened regulations since the financial crisis nearly a decade
ago, have complained that negative interest rate are doing more
damage than good.
To lighten the penalty they must carry, banks have passed
negative interest rates on to institutional investors such as
insurance companies and pension funds. Certain banks have
charged private clients holding large sums of cash in their
accounts as well.
In an interview this month, UBS Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti said Switzerland's biggest bank -- the world's number
one in private banking -- could not rule out joining smaller
Swiss banks in passing penalties on to wealthy individuals if
rates fell lower but did not currently have plans to do so.
Credit Suisse said it did not have any plans to introduce
negative interest rates on private customers' accounts.
"Due to current developments, deposit fees have been
introduced for institutional and large corporate clients," a
spokesman for Credit Suisse said. "Relevant policies are
adjusted on an ongoing basis to the current interest rate and
market climate."
