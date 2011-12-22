INSIGHT-Tarnished lion of Swiss banking to roar no more

| ZURICH
ZURICH Dec 22 The Dom Perignon is still
flowing at the exclusive Bar al Leone that is a regular haunt
for employees of Switzerland's oldest bank brand. But the men in
tailored suits are more likely to be drowning their sorrows than
toasting a new deal.
Credit Suisse Group AG will integrate private bank
Clariden Leu into its organisation next year, ending the
250-year-old Leu name along with its lion logo and cutting 550
jobs to save an annual 200 million Swiss francs ($220 million).
"What saddened me was the loss of a strong brand which many
people had a strong emotional attachment to and expectations
of," said Ronald Wildmann, former head of brokerage research at
Bank Leu and now a partner of asset manager Basinvest.
The demise of the bank, whose roots go back to 1755, makes
it the highest profile casualty of a global attack on Swiss bank
secrecy in recent years. It also marks the failure of Credit
Suisse's attempts to merge its five independent private banks.
Clariden Leu had been struggling to forge a new identity
since it was formed in 2007 by the merger of Clariden Bank, Bank
Leu and three other private banks owned by Credit Suisse.
"Over 250 years of tradition. And just as much experience,"
the bank proudly proclaimed in a brochure its wealthy clients
could peruse as they waited on cream-leather armchairs - not
that the bank made a habit of keeping them waiting.
Revelations in U.S. courts of improper practices by Swiss
bankers, German criminal investigations and the discovery of
dictators' loot stashed in Swiss accounts have been punishing to
the country's $2 trillion offshore industry, and particularly
painful for dozens of smaller private banks like Clariden Leu.
That is causing a quiet revolution in the industry as rich
foreigners pull funds from secret accounts in Zurich and Geneva,
prompting big players to gobble up smaller rivals and
undermining the personal touch that is the pride of Swiss
private bankers.
"We could close our eyes and hope the good old times come
back but we're not going to do that," said Hans-Ulrich Meister,
the chief executive of Credit Suisse private banking when he
announced the end of Clariden Leu last month.
"There have been brutal changes in the environment."
BANKER TO EUROPE AND BEYOND
For centuries, Switzerland has been the favoured banker to
the wealthier citizens -- and rulers -- of neighbouring Germany,
Austria, France, Italy and beyond, its neutrality and stability
big draws at the heart of a continent repeatedly torn by war.
When Johann Jacob Leu -- later mayor of Zurich -- set up Leu
et Compagnie bank, its deposits and bonds were stored in an iron
chest at the town hall with three locks that could only be
opened when a cashier and two other "key-masters" were present.
Among its first investments was Bank of England bonds, but
it pulled back from these in the late 1770s over concern about
financing Britain's attempt to hold onto her American colonies,
an official history of the bank shows.
Its early customers included Empress of Austria Maria
Theresa and her son Joseph II, German counts and the French
monarchy.
While Switzerland's bankers lost investments in conflict
abroad through the 19th and 20th centuries, the neutral state
quietly accumulated wealth and built a reputation for discretion
and reliability.
That success is reflected in the neo-Gothic grandeur of the
new headquarters Bank Leu built on Paradeplatz at the heart of
Zurich's financial district in 1913-15 as Swiss industry and
banking kept on growing.
The building at number 32 on the exclusive Bahnhofstrasse
shopping street, guarded by lion gargoyles, houses a
chandelier-decked hall of marble-clad bank counters where you
can imagine suitcases of cash changing hands.
There, the "Lions" of Swiss banking competed with the
"Bears" from rival bank Julius Baer for almost a century.
"How clients were greeted in the beautiful counter hall and
reception rooms created an extraordinary atmosphere," said one
asset manager at an independent rival.
"My customers have asked me where they should go instead.
They don't want to move to a big bank like Credit Suisse. They
really valued the special treatment at Clariden Leu, in
particular the confidentiality and the discretion."
BUNKER MENTALITY OVER BANK SECRECY
Switzerland's centuries-old tradition of protecting the
identity of its clients was cemented in bank secrecy laws of
1934 as the country sought to protect clients after a scandal
over French dignitaries hiding their money in Swiss accounts.
Those laws helped Switzerland become the world's biggest
offshore centre and banks like Leu grow well beyond what would
have been possible if they had just focused on the relatively
small, albeit wealthy, Swiss market.
That helps explain why the Swiss are fighting so fiercely to
hold onto what remains of bank secrecy after the country was
forced to bend its laws by cash-strapped governments worldwide
hunting their rich, tax-evading elites.
When a left-wing historian researching Swiss involvement in
the financing of the slave trade requested access to Bank Leu
archives last year, Credit Suisse turned him down, citing the
need to protect the identities of long-dead clients.
"What did they have to hide? They were making fools of
themselves," said the historian, Hans Faessler, pointing out it
was already well known the bank helped finance the development
of Danish slave plantations. "It was a bunker mentality."
Credit Suisse eventually relented after Faessler lobbied
Swiss and U.S. politicians.
Faessler said banks have become hypersensitive after years
of scandals and feared slave descendants would make restitution
claims like those over Nazi gold and wartime Jewish assets in
the late 1990s.
"Maybe this Bank Leu thing was just one little part of a
greater story over bank secrecy that's going on for the past
10-15 years and will go on for another five years until we've
forgotten there was ever bank secrecy," he said.
DAY OF RECKONING
Credit Suisse agreed in September to pay a fine of 150
million euros to end an investigation of its employees in
Germany over allegations they helped its citizens dodge taxes.
It is also the target of a formal U.S. tax probe, and a
number of current employees and former employees have been
charged with helping U.S. citizens evade taxes.
The Swiss government is negotiating to get the investigation
dropped in return for the likely payment of a hefty fine and the
revelation of client names, as it did with UBS in 2009 when it
agreed to hand over data on some 4,450 of the bank's clients.
It was in that context that Credit Suisse and Clariden Leu
recently wrote to their U.S. customers to warn them they could
be forced to surrender their bank details to the authorities.
Switzerland struck deals this year with Britain and Germany
that would allow their citizens to pay taxes on secret accounts
without revealing their identities, although these are being
challenged by the European Commission which wants to force
Switzerland to accept an automatic exchange of bank information.
It all adds up to a gradual erosion of bank secrecy that is
prompting wealthy U.S. and European clients to withdraw billions
of francs of assets from Switzerland, particularly painful for a
bank like Clariden Leu which had a strong customer base in
Germany dating back to the 19th century.
"Bank secrecy is not sustainable. Probably the day of
reckoning has come and in a few years we will have automatic
exchange of information. They are fighting a rearguard action at
the moment," said Boris Zuercher of thinktank Avenir Suisse.
Christoph Bircher, a headhunter from Odgers Berndtson, said
the failure of Clariden Leu was a wake-up call for an industry
still selling an illusion of exclusivity that is really only on
offer to the ultra-wealthy and at private partnership banks.
"UBS or CS or Clariden Leu. They are all set up the same. On
the outside it's a private bank but it is just a subsidiary of a
big bank," he said. "Strictly speaking, a private banker should
manage their clients' wealth and stake their own money."
It is that special, personal touch that was lost when Credit
Suisse bundled the Leu and Clariden banks with three others in
2007.
"The merger in 2007 was the first shock for us. I found it
absolutely idiotic at the time, because Clariden people were
different from Leu people -- they were two different cultures,"
said Alex Hoffmann, Clariden Bank chairman until 2006.
"And after the merger, Clariden Leu didn't have any
authority over its own decisions anymore. A big part of the
freedom we had enjoyed was lost, and that was very
demoralizing."
The survivors of the shake-up are most likely to be the
small niche players and the big banks like UBS, Credit Suisse
and Julius Baer, which are making up for withdrawals from U.S.
and European clients by expanding aggressively in emerging
markets to cater to their growing ranks of millionaires.
Fortunately for the industry, Swiss banks can still appeal
to their age-old advantage of being based in a country that is a
relative island of stability in a continent once again racked by
turmoil, this time over euro zone debt.
"I'm not so pessimistic. It's a challenge for everybody but
Switzerland has shown in the past it has the capacity to adapt,"
said Claude-Alain Margelisch, chief executive of the Swiss
Banker's Association.