Switzerland outlines 5 pct leverage ratio goal for biggest banks

ZURICH Oct 21 Switzerland's government on
Wednesday outlined tougher capital requirements for its two
biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse.
The two Zurich-based banks will have to achieve a leverage
ratio of 5 percent, with at least 3.5 percent made up by
high-quality common equity tier 1 capital.
"The new requirements must be met by the end of 2019," the
Swiss government said in a statement. "Once they are implemented
by the banks concerned, the too-big-to-fail risks in Switzerland
will once again be significantly reduced."
