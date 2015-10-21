SNB welcomes Swiss government's 'too-big-to-fail' adjustments

ZURICH Oct 21 The Swiss National Bank on
Wednesday welcomed the Swiss government's decision on new 'too
big to fail' regulations.
"(The SNB) supports both the measures and their
implementation within the period foreseen," the central bank
said in a statement. "The SNB will continue to play an active
role in the efforts to solve the TBTF issue in Switzerland and
in the implementation of the measures approved today."
Earlier, Switzerland's government outlined tougher capital
requirements for its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit
Suisse.
The two Zurich-based banks will have to achieve a leverage
ratio of 5 percent, with at least 3.5 percent made up by
high-quality common equity tier 1 capital.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)