Lombard Odier to pay nearly $100 mln to resolve U.S. tax dispute

ZURICH Dec 31 Swiss private bank Lombard Odier
said it would pay $99.8 million under a non-prosecution
agreement with United States authorities to settle an
investigation into allegations it helped wealthy American
clients evade taxes.
"This amount has been entirely provisioned and does not
affect the capital ratios of the group or of the bank, which
remains among the world's best-capitalised banks," Lombard Odier
said in a statement on Thursday, hours before the year ends.
Earlier this week, Julius Baer said it had reached
an agreement in principle with U.S. authorities and set aside
nearly $200 million in additional provisions to settle a similar
investigation, bringing the total amount earmarked for potential
penalties to $547.25 million.
