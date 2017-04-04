Swiss watchdog probed 22 money laundering breaches in 2016

BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA
investigated more than twice as many breaches of anti-money
laundering rules in 2016 as it did a year earlier, the
supervisory body said on Tuesday.
The number of investigations rose to 22 from 9 in 2015
"particularly in connection with international corruption
offences", the Bern-based organisation said in a statement.
In 2016, Swiss banks were central players in the scandal
surrounding Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, one of the
world's biggest ongoing white-collar crime cases.
BSI Bank and Falcon Private Bank were sanctioned by FINMA
for their dealings with 1MDB.
