Swiss watchdog says looking at possible gold market manipulation

ZURICH Feb 24 Switzerland's competition commission WEKO is looking into possible manipulation of price fixing in the precious metals market, its spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We have a preliminary investigation into the manipulation of gold and precious metal price fixing," the spokesman said. He declined to say which banks were involved.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are investigating at least 10 major banks, including Credit Suisse and UBS, for possible rigging of precious-metals markets.

WEKO has previously said it is investigating possible collusion in the forex market by several banks. This investigation is still ongoing, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)