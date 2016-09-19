Credit Suisse exec warns of longer-term negative rate impact

ZURICH, Sept 19 The head of Credit Suisse's
domestic business warned on Monday that the Swiss
central bank's negative interest rate policy could lead to
instability for Switzerland's lenders.
Since January last year, the Swiss National Bank has kept
interest rates in negative territory in an effort to discourage
investors from holding the Swiss franc, whose strength hits
Swiss exporters.
So far, only one of Switzerland's 260-odd banks has passed
on negative rates to retail clients and Thomas Gottstein, chief
executive of Credit Suisse's Swiss Universal Bank, said banks
could live with sub-zero rates for the moment.
However, Gottstein cautioned that negative rates are already
weighing on banks' savings and deposits businesses and this
could end up attracting other competitors which do not hold
significant liabilities in Swiss francs, such as foreign banks,
into the market.
"In the medium and long term, that is not a stable state of
affairs," Gottstein told reporters at a presentation of Credit
Suisse's economic forecasts for the Swiss economy.
The SNB last week kept its target range for three-month
Libor at -1.25 to -0.25 percent while maintaining its interest
rate on cash deposits at -0.75 percent.
Negative rates and currency intervention have been the
cornerstone of the SNB's strategy to weaken demand for the
franc since it scrapped its cap against the euro in January
2015.
The negative rates have caused unease in Switzerland by
acting as a charge on banks, while insurers and pension funds
have wrestled with low bond yields.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)